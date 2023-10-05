eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. eCash has a total market cap of $484.15 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eCash has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,548.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.76 or 0.00837652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00132611 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,517,692,173,093 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

