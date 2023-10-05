eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $483.21 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,493.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.25 or 0.00837509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00132318 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014544 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,517,348,423,093 coins and its circulating supply is 19,517,373,423,093 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.