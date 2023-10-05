EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.43

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.43 and traded as high as C$3.71. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$3.65, with a volume of 41,417 shares trading hands.

EcoSynthetix Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 36.54 and a quick ratio of 12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.78 million, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.43.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.97 million during the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EcoSynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

