Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health stock traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $443.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,936. The company has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $453.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.91. Elevance Health has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,527,828,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 844.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,920,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

