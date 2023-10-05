Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $539.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,369. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $512.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

