Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.52

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 79014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.07 target price on Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group Trading Down 10.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$25.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of C$5.46 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 EPS for the current year.

About Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.