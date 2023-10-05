Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 74.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.5%.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.93. 4,042,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,670. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

