Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at UBS Group

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.85. 1,784,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,223. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 24,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

