Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 5th (AMBA, AYI, BRFS, EVH, KFS, MGNX, NSIT, PHM, RPM, VEEV)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, October 5th:
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
