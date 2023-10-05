Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 5th (AMBA, AYI, BRFS, EVH, KFS, MGNX, NSIT, PHM, RPM, VEEV)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, October 5th:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

