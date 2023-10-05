ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0137 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 59.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $15.50 million and $372.28 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 52.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016114 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,436.04 or 1.00085735 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00991914 USD and is down -35.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $557.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.