Ethereum Classic Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $15.48 or 0.00056455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and approximately $87.09 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,423.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00236935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.36 or 0.00847292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00013759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.97 or 0.00546842 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00134583 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,355,555 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

