Ethereum (ETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $194.72 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Ethereum has a market cap of $194.72 billion and $5.53 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $1,619.39 or 0.05886437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00035911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00024927 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015590 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00011173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,243,064 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

