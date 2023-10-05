Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,515. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $148.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 86.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

