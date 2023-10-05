Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

EVH traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 669,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,533. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -38.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $469.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $111,000.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

