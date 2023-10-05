Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.24.

EXEL stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,312. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,602.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,080. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Exelixis by 323.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

