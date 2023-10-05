Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AGM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.37. 49,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $100.01 and a one year high of $180.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.33 and its 200 day moving average is $148.03.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.32 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,340,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,340,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total value of $294,987.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,340 shares of company stock worth $1,666,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 51.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

