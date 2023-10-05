Findev (CVE:FDI) Trading Up 2.5%

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Findev Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$11.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44.

About Findev

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

See Also

