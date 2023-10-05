Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,170,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.20. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

