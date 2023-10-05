Flare Price Reaches $0.0108 (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $263.45 million and $2.51 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 24,414,528,519 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 24,563,225,442.427055 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01078984 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $4,769,802.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

