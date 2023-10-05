FlatQube Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and $720.00 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.30966 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $817.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

