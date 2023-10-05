Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Trading 16.9% Higher

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 140,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 222,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Forsys Metals Stock Up 16.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.67 million, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Forsys Metals Company Profile

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for uranium properties. Its flagship project is the Norasa Uranium Project, which includes the Valencia project and the Namibplaas projects located in the Republic of Namibia.

