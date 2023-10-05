FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Get FOX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

FOX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 1,402.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FOX by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.