Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.23. 2,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 388% from the average session volume of 523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Foxby Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.

Foxby Company Profile

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

