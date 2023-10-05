Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00004235 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $25.80 million and $39,115.02 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,204,919 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

