Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

Shares of FRD stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.86. 4,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.18. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $18.31.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 3.41%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

In other news, Director Durga D. Agrawal purchased 5,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $422,084.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Friedman Industries news, Director Max Alan Reichenthal acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $322,002. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $236,890. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRD. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 312,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 183,834 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 25.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

