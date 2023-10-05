Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) is ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,594,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969,522 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for 4.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $141,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 179,168 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $2,717,978.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,284,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,778,383.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 624,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,985. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.98. 1,632,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 500.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.