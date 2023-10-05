Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.60 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37.60 ($0.45). 8,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 203,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.80 ($0.47).
Funding Circle Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.67 million, a P/E ratio of -424.00 and a beta of 0.80.
Funding Circle Company Profile
Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Funding Circle
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.