Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.60 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37.60 ($0.45). 8,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 203,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.80 ($0.47).

Funding Circle Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.67 million, a P/E ratio of -424.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Funding Circle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.