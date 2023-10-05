Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Insider Elizabeth Anne Vaughan Sells 50,000 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Anne Vaughan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Getty Images Price Performance

Shares of GETY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 213,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,242. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GETY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.