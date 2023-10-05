Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Insider Elizabeth Anne Vaughan Sells 50,000 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Anne Vaughan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Getty Images Price Performance
Shares of GETY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 213,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,242. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GETY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
