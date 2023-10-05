Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2,574.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $201.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.43 million. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBCI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 911,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,036,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,634,000 after purchasing an additional 568,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,300,000 after purchasing an additional 388,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,490,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,456,000 after purchasing an additional 377,213 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.