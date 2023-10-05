Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.

Glenville Bank Stock Performance

GLNV stock remained flat at $90.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.00. Glenville Bank has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

About Glenville Bank

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include mortgage, home equity, auto, boat, personal, equipment and vehicle, commercial mortgage, and government loans.

