Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.
Glenville Bank Stock Performance
GLNV stock remained flat at $90.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.00. Glenville Bank has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $91.00.
About Glenville Bank
