Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Shares Down 2.2%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.24. 12,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 34,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cannabis ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POTX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 5,250.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000.

Global X Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies related to cannabis, hemp & CBD. POTX was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

