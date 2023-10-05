Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.79 price target on the stock.

NYSEMKT:GSAT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 5,013,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar by 30.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 233,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 446,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,968 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

