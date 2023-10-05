Golden Goose (GOLD) Hits Market Cap of $20,587.04

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $20,587.04 and approximately $16.12 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

