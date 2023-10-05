Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.19

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.19 and traded as low as C$13.37. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$13.37, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Goodfellow Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.36. The firm has a market cap of C$114.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Goodfellow alerts:

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Goodfellow had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of C$142.33 million during the quarter.

Goodfellow Company Profile

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and floor coverings in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products comprise engineered wood floors, hardwood floors, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.