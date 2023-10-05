Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $735.50

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 735.50 ($8.89) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($9.28). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 735.50 ($8.89), with a volume of 442,820 shares changing hands.
Great Portland Estates Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 735.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 735.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.
About Great Portland Estates
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
