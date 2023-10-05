Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Grupo Simec Price Performance
Grupo Simec stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559. Grupo Simec has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $572.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Simec
About Grupo Simec
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Simec
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.