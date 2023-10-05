Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Grupo Simec stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559. Grupo Simec has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $572.51 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

