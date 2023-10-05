Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.32 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.32 ($0.03). Approximately 1,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 19,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.28 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.25. The firm has a market cap of £946,200.00 and a P/E ratio of 5.80.

Gulf Investment Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gulf Investment Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

About Gulf Investment Fund

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

