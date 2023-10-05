GXChain (GXC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $23.98 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001575 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001549 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

