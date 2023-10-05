Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,205 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,254,375 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for approximately 1.2% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Halliburton worth $35,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 98.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $690,930,000 after buying an additional 796,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $590,048,000 after buying an additional 271,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.03. 3,920,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,783,635. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,502 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

