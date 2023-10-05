Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ: HRMY):
- 10/4/2023 – Harmony Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/25/2023 – Harmony Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/22/2023 – Harmony Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/19/2023 – Harmony Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/7/2023 – Harmony Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/29/2023 – Harmony Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/22/2023 – Harmony Biosciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/15/2023 – Harmony Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.
Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,386. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $62.08.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.79 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 42.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
