Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ: HRMY):

10/4/2023 – Harmony Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2023 – Harmony Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/22/2023 – Harmony Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Harmony Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2023 – Harmony Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2023 – Harmony Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Harmony Biosciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2023 – Harmony Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,386. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.79 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 42.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

