Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

HBIO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 86,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,873. The company has a market cap of $183.14 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.29.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,534.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

