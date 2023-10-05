Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Haynes International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HAYN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,497. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a market cap of $570.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Haynes International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

About Haynes International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter worth $3,889,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Haynes International by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after buying an additional 113,889 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Haynes International by 43.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Haynes International by 44.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.