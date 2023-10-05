Head-To-Head Review: Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) & ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cargojet and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cargojet N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) 22.08% 15.21% 10.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cargojet and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cargojet N/A N/A N/A ($0.25) -254.70 ZTO Express (Cayman) $5.13 billion 2.84 $987.22 million $1.43 16.70

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Cargojet. Cargojet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTO Express (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

17.2% of Cargojet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cargojet and ZTO Express (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cargojet 0 0 0 0 N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cargojet currently has a consensus target price of $232.00, indicating a potential upside of 264.42%. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 44.89%. Given Cargojet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cargojet is more favorable than ZTO Express (Cayman).

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Cargojet on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc. provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for various cargo customers between the United States and Bermuda; and between Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. In addition, it offers aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the United States, and other international destinations; and specialty charter services for livestock shipments, military equipment movements, emergency relief supplies, and virtually large shipments across North America, South America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Further, the company is involved in the aircraft operation and maintenance, flight planning and dispatch, crew planning and training, ground handling, and commercial airline cargo management businesses. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 39 aircraft. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.