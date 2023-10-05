Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Lowered to $143.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $155.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

NASDAQ:HELE traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $106.13. The stock had a trading volume of 313,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,445. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $143.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.72.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $491.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

