Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.99. 29,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 87,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

