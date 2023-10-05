Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.00

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.85), with a volume of 9161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($0.97).
Hermes Pacific Investments Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,500.00 and a beta of 0.33.
Hermes Pacific Investments Company Profile
Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.
