Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HESM stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.05. 596,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,915. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.31 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $42,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 185,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

