Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 243 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IAGG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.50. 353,635 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.