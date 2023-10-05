Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 370 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of ICSH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,310 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

