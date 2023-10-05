Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,103,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $275,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:ESGV traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,217 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.